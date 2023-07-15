Armenian VOMA terrorist organization calling children to mine-laying trainings [PHOTOS]

15 July 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

VOMA, one of the most famous Armenian terrorist organizations in the world, continues its activities to involve Armenian children into its ranks.

The terrorist organization, made up of Armenians, has called on Armenian children and youth through its social media accounts to join their camps for mine-laying training, Azernews reports with reference to Trend.

This terrorist group is also known for involving underage teenagers in its "events", instilling the ideas of "Miatsum", hatred towards Azerbaijan and making them to memorize Nazi Garegin Nzhdeh's statements about the racial supremacy of Armenians.

Although the 1949 Geneva Convention, to which Armenia acceded, and its 1977 additional protocols prohibit the participation of children under the age of fifteen in military exercises, VOMA ignores this prohibition.

By engaging in hostilities children under the age of 15, Armenia grossly infringes upon not only the relevant paragraphs of the Geneva Convention, but also Article 38 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), adopted at the 44th session of the UN General Assembly on November 20, 1989. The convention calls participating States to strict observance of the norms of international humanitarian law relating to children in armed conflicts, in particular, prohibits persons under the age of 15 from direct participation in military operations and calls for all measures to be taken to do so.

During the second 2020 Karabakh war, facts of children's direct involvement in military operations by Armenia, as well as in military drills by VOMa, POGA and Tigran Mets paramilitary organizations, have been revealed.

The mentioned terrorist organizations still adhere to such tactics in the Karabakh region, which is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, however, the international community and organizations haven't shown any serious reaction to the illegal military activities carried out by VOMA, POGA and other Armenian terrorist groups in Karabakh.

Baku repeatedly called on the UN and its specialized agencies (UNICEF), as well as other international organizations including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, which have global authority in the field of human rights, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to react the developments and intervene in the activities carried out by the separatists, but these structures dismissively approached this issue.

