Peruvian media outlets published an article of Vice-President of the Journalists’ Federation of Peru, reputable journalist, political analyst Ricardo Sanchez about the consequences of Armenia’s war crimes and vandalism against Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.

According to the embassy, in ‘Horrors of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict’ article published on the website of the Journalists’ Federation of Peru (fpp.org.pe), as well as the influential Peruvian Expreso news portal Sanchez shared the information about the consequences of the war crimes and vandalism, witnessed by him during his recent visit to Azerbaijan.

The article said that Peruvian journalists visited Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Aghdam, and Shusha cities, which were under Armenian occupation for about 30 years and liberated by the Azerbaijani army [in the 44-day second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020].

As the article’s author noted, Armenia subjected the historical lands of Azerbaijan to massive destructions and plundering, while Fuzuli and Aghdam suffered most of all from the Armenian vandalism, where infrastructure, historical and cultural monuments were completely destroyed.

Besides, according to Sanchez, in Jabrayil he saw only ruined houses and destroyed cemeteries everywhere, and that he was horrified by what he saw in Aghdam, once one of the beautiful cities of Azerbaijan, which presently is called ‘Hiroshima of the Caucasus’, where Armenia destroyed ancient mosques, palaces, historical architectural monuments, and sanctuaries.

Talking in his article about the trip to Ganja, the Peruvian journalist wrote that he saw the crimes committed by Armenia against humanity during the 44-day war and that the city, located far from the zone of the war hostilities, was attacked by Armenia with ballistic missiles, killing 26 civilians, including women and children, and injuring hundreds of people.

"With these actions Armenia wanted to break the spirit of the people, but failed to achieve this, facing a completely different reaction," he added.

Emphasizing that the city of Shusha is of geopolitical, historical, cultural, and military-strategic importance for Azerbaijan, Sanchez also touched upon the operation to liberate this city which is of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani people from the occupation.

The article further noted that large-scale restoration and reconstruction work is being carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to return people expelled from their homes 30 years ago.

The journalist expressed regret that the mining of these territories by Armenia complicates the restoration work.

"Despite the signing of a trilateral statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10 last year, Armenia refuses to provide maps of minefields, which delays the process of mine clearance," he said.

Sanchez also noted in his article that during his trip he met with Azerbaijani citizens expelled from their homes, who are eagerly awaiting their return home.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war (the first Karabakh war), Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

