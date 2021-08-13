By Aisha Jabbarova

Baku on August 13 reported that its positions in Lachin’s Garigishlag settlemen came under fire from Armenian units in the Khazinavar settlement of the Gorus region.

Armenian units used small arms during the attack that occurred on August 12 at 21:26 (GMT+4), the Defence Ministry’s press service reported.

The ministry also reported that the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Yukhari Veysalli settlement of the Fuzuli region, Sighnag settlement of the Khojaly, as well as the positions in the vicinity of the Shusha city were subjected to fire by the use of small arms on August 13 starting from 02:30.

“The fire in these directions was opened by the illegal Armenian armed detachments that are in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed,” the ministry stressed.

Earlier today the ministry reported that Azerbaijan's army positions came under fire by Armenian troops in Nakhchivan's Sadarak region and western Gadabay region, the Defence Ministry reported on August 12.

The ministry ruled out any casualties among the Azerbaijani army personnel. It added that the opposing side was silenced by retaliatory fire.

The Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation, the ministry said.