By Trend

On August 7, starting from 14:20 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces units using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army on the Arazdeyen-Sadarak direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

