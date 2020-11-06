The Armenian armed forces have been firing at the Tartar city, as well as Gazyan and Husanli villages of this region starting from 08:00 local time, the Defence Ministry reported today.

During the night, Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region was also shelled by the Armenian forces, the ministry said.

Armenian armed forces have also been violating the cease-fire on the state border on the night leading to November 6, firing at the Azerbaijani positions located in Tovuz, Gadabay, and Dashkesan region, using mortars and small arms, the ministry said.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Ninety-two Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's indiscriminiate missile attacks on Azerbaijai civilians.