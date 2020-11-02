Armenian armed forces have fired at the positions of our units on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using mortars and small arms, the Defence Ministry reported today.

On the night leading to November 2, at various times, the positions of Azerbaijani military units located in Gazakh, Tovuz and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan were fired by the enemy from Noyemberyan, Berd and Vardenis regions of Armenia, the ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces are started shelling the villages of Aghdam and Aghjabedi regions starting from 06:00 a.m. local on November 2, the ministry reported separately.

--

