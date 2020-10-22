By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenia launched ballistic missiles from its territory on civilian infrastructure on three Azerbaijani regions in the morning of October 22, Defence Ministry reported in its website today.

Three missiles were launched in the direction of Siyazan region at about 0700, two missiles in the direction of Qabala region at about 0900 and one missile in the direction of Kurdamir region, the ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces targeted Azerbaijan’s civilian population and civilian infrastructure. There are no casualties.

Azerbaijani presidential aide for foreign policy, Hikmat Hajiyev, also reported the Armenian attack on his Twitter account 22 October.

“Armenia from its territory launched Operative-Tactical missiles to Gabala, Kurdamir and Siyazan cities of Azerbaijan. Innocent civilians and civilian objects were target of Armenia’s indiscriminate missile attack. Armenia continues its War Crimes against civilians,” Hajiyev tweeted.

Armenia launched missile attacks targeting Azerbaijan's civilian settlements shortly after it resumed attacks near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27.

Seventy-six Azerbaijani cvilians have been killed in Armenia's indisriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure.

It should be noted that Armenia launched ballistic missiles on Azerbaijan's second-largest city Ganja on October 17, killing 15 civilians and injuring dozens others.