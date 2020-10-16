An operational-tactical missile fired on October 15 at 10:44 by the armed forces of Armenia from the territory of the occupied Gubadli region exploded in the territory of Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry has reported.

There are no casualties among civilians.

Armenia has continued targeting Azerbaijan's densely-populated civilian areas and military positions despite the Russian-mediated humanitarian truce that was reached between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers and entered force on October 10.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.