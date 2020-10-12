By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that the recent missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s densely-populated Ganja city shows that the Armenian leadership has no moral, ethical rules.

“If we take a look at the recent military operations in the world, we can see that firing a ballistic missile with great destructive power at a city with a population of more than 500,000 people is very unique,” Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev said that the SCUD missile used in the attack is a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

“Doing this on purpose shows their true essence… This testifies that for the Armenian leadership there are no moral, ethical rules, barriers inherent to the world civilization,” Hajiyev said.

Armenian forces fired missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s second largest city Ganja on that killed nine civilians on the night leading to October 11, hours after the humanitarian truce negotiated by Russia.

Armenia has also been shelling Azerbaijan’s civilian areas in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts since October 10.

Forty-one Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan’s densely-populated civilian areas since September 27.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.