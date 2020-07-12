By Trend

Starting from the afternoon on July 12, units of the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, shelled Azerbaijani positions using artillery mounts, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

There are losses on both sides.

Currently, fights are ongoing on the site. Azerbaijani units control the operational situation.

The public will be further informed.