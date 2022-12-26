Azerbaijan sees increase in number of visitors from Turkmenistan

26 December 2022 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The number of visitors from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan for November 2022 has been revealed, Trend reports via the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

In the specified month, the number of visitors from Turkmenistan amounted to 1600 people, which is 5.1 times higher than the same month last year (308 people).

According to the agency, Turkmenistan entered the top 15 countries in terms of the number of visitors to Azerbaijan in November 2022.

During this period, 135,370 foreigners visited Azerbaijan, which is 54 percent more than in the same period last year (86,061).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz