AZAL confirms consistently high status from Skytrax

23 September 2022 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

“AZAL” and the country's first low-cost carrier “Buta Airways” won in the nominations of “Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and the CIS” and “Best Low-Cost Airline in Central Asia and the CIS” at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards.

The solemn Skytrax Award ceremony has taken place today, 23 September, in London.

The flag carrier of Azerbaijan has once again reaffirmed its status as a leader in providing world-class services, hospitality and flight safety service, and the low-cost carrier “Buta Airways” has won the Skytrax nomination for the first time.

To recap, the passenger airline “Azerbaijan Airlines” also holds a rating of “4 Stars” from Skytrax. This status is awarded based on the results of an independent audit which verifies the quality of services offered by the airline in the sky and on the ground.

“Skytrax, a reputable organization in the field of auditing airline services, has once again given a high rating to the operations of our airline. I would like to note that all the achievements and successes of “AZAL” were made possible thanks to the support of the President of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev. The victory in these nominations is of great importance for us. It is a guarantee of reliability and excellent quality provided by “Azerbaijani airlines”, as well as evidence of its recognition in the international arena. “AZAL” is constantly working to improve its brand and is always attentive to its passengers,” said the President of AZAL Mr. Jahangir Asgarov.

“To be awarded the Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and CIS for the 11th time is a fantastic achievement for “Azerbaijan Airlines”. Despite the challenges of the past 18 months, the support of the passengers is of great value for the management and the entire team of “Azerbaijan Airlines”," said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.

It should be noted that the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku holds the highest “5 Star” rating awarded by Skytrax. It has also repeatedly topped the list of the best airports in Central Asia and the CIS countries according to Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Skytrax is an influential UK-based company that specializes in examining the quality of services provided by different airlines and airports. The company conducts annual passenger surveys to assess the quality of service provided by air carriers and airports.

