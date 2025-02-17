Great win for Sevilla - 4:0
The 24th round of matches is taking place in the Spanish La Liga.
Azernews reports via Idman.biz that Athletic, which is aiming for the first "triple", lost two points in the away match against Espanyol - 1:1.
Sevilla won their away match against Valladolid by a big score - 4:0.
The match between Betis and Real Sociedad is also of interest.
Spain
La Liga, 24th round
February 16
17:00 "Espanyol" - "Atlético" 1:1
19:15 "Valladolid" - "Seville" 0:4
21:30 "Mallorca" - "Las Palmas" 3:1
00:00 "Betis" - "Real Sociedad"
|------
|--------------------
|-------------
|---------------
|------------
|------------
|---------------
|--------------
|
1
|
Real Madrid
|
24
|
15
|
6
|
3
|
52-23
|
51
|
2
|
Atletico
|
24
|
14
|
8
|
2
|
39-16
|
50
|
3
|
Barcelona
|
23
|
15
|
3
|
5
|
64-25
|
48
|
4
|
Athletic
|
23
|
12
|
8
|
3
|
36-20
|
44
|
5
|
Villarreal
|
24
|
11
|
8
|
5
|
47-35
|
41
|
6
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
23
|
9
|
8
|
6
|
27-24
|
35
|
7
|
Osasuna
|
24
|
7
|
11
|
6
|
29-33
|
32
|
8
|
Mallorca
|
23
|
9
|
4
|
10
|
20-29
|
31
|
9
|
Real Sociedad
|
23
|
9
|
4
|
10
|
20-20
|
31
|
10
|
Girona
|
24
|
9
|
4
|
11
|
32-35
|
31
|
11
|
Getafe
|
24
|
7
|
9
|
8
|
20-18
|
30
|
12
|
Celta
|
24
|
8
|
5
|
11
|
35-38
|
29
|
13
|
Betis
|
23
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
27-31
|
29
|
14
|
Seville
|
23
|
7
|
7
|
9
|
25-34
|
28
|
15
|
Leganes
|
24
|
5
|
9
|
10
|
22-35
|
24
|
16
|
Las Palmas
|
23
|
6
|
5
|
12
|
28-38
|
23
|
17
|
Valencia
|
24
|
5
|
8
|
11
|
25-38
|
23
|
18
|
Espanyol
|
23
|
6
|
5
|
12
|
22-35
|
23
|
19
|
Alaves
|
24
|
5
|
7
|
12
|
28-38
|
22
|
20
|
Valladolid
|
23
|
4
|
3
|
16
|
15-48
|
15
