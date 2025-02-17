Great win for Sevilla - 4:0

17 February 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 24th round of matches is taking place in the Spanish La Liga.

Azernews reports via Idman.biz that Athletic, which is aiming for the first "triple", lost two points in the away match against Espanyol - 1:1.

Sevilla won their away match against Valladolid by a big score - 4:0.

The match between Betis and Real Sociedad is also of interest.

Spain

La Liga, 24th round

February 16

17:00 "Espanyol" - "Atlético" 1:1

19:15 "Valladolid" - "Seville" 0:4

21:30 "Mallorca" - "Las Palmas" 3:1

00:00 "Betis" - "Real Sociedad"