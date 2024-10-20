Azerbaijani athlete wins "Belarus Open" tournament [PHOTOS]

20 October 2024 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Asiman Gurbanli, a member of the Azerbaijan national karate team, won a gold medal at the "Belarus Open-2024" international tournament held in Minsk, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's National Karate Federation.

According to the Federation, Gurbabli performing in the weight class above 84 kilograms won all his opponents and climbed to the top of the podium.

The international tournament ends today.

