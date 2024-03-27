Azerbaijani judokas win record number of gold medals

The Azerbaijani junior judokas have made history by winning a record number of gold medals at the International Tournament Masters Bremen held in Germany.

The national team won four gold and three bronze medals and took first place in the medal standings, ahead of Japan, Uzbekistan, and Germany, Azernews reports.

Muhammad Musayev (66 kg), Suleyman Aliyev (73 kg), Aslan Kotsoev (90 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (100 kg) defeated all their rivals and climbed to the highest step of the podium.

Babaragim Mirzoyev (60 kg), Islam Ragimov (66 kg) and Tundjay Shamil (90 kg) placed third.

In 2023, Azerbaijani judokas won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medals in Bremen and also took first place in the overall medal standings.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gave fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz