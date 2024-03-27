All participants of European Football Championship determined

27 March 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Polish national team defeated Wales in the final playoff match for the right to participate in the 2024 European Football Championship. The Polish team was the last participant of the final stage of the tournament, Azernews reports.

The main and extra time of the match ended with a score of 0:0. In the penalty series, the Polish players were more accurate - 5:4.

Based on the results of the qualifying tournament, 20 participants in the championship have been determined, and the 21st is the German team, which automatically takes part in the finals as the host of the competition.

Based on the results of the draw, the teams were divided into groups in the following order:

Group A: Germany, Switzerland, Scotland, Hungary

Group B: Italy, Croatia, Spain, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, England, Serbia

Group D: Austria, France, Netherlands, Poland

Group E: Romania, Belgium, Slovakia, Ukraine,

Group F: Czech Republic, Turkey, Portugal, Georgia

It should be noted that the first match in the European Championship will start on June 14 with the Germany-Scotland match at the "Allianz Arena" stadium in Munich. The group stage will conclude on June 26 with the Portugal-Georgia match.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz