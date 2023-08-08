National canoe sprinters win two medals at FISU World University Games

8 August 2023 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani canoe sprinter Bahman Nasiri has won a bronze medal in the 2000m Men's Single Sculls Final A within the 31st FISU World University Games held in the city of Chengdu, China.

Another canoe sprinter Ziya Mammadzade also gained a bronze medal for Azerbaijan in the Men's 2000m Final B, Azernews reports.

The Summer World University Games are an ongoing multi-sport event sanctioned by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

The sport event welcomes around 10,000 student-athletes and officials from over 150 countries.

FISU summer edition includes 15 compulsory sports and up to three optional sports: archery, artistic gymnastics, badminton, basketball, diving, fencing, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, water polo, etc.

Azerbaijan is represented by 88 athletes in 16 sports in China. For the first time, Azerbaijan is represented by the largest team.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz