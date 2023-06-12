Azerbaijani sportsmen to compete at World Special Summer Olympics

12 June 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani sporting delegation has left for Germany to participate in World Special Summer Olympics.

The national team includes 72 sportsmen who will compete in athletics, badminton, basketball, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, handball, powerlifting, table tennis, swimming and volleyball, Azernews reports.

The majority of the delegation consists of physical education teachers and students of full secondary, inclusive, special auxiliary schools and boarding schools of the educational system.

From 17 – 25 June 2023, Berlin, Germany will welcome 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 190 countries to compete in 26 sports. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers.

The Special Olympics World Games also known as Special Olympiad are an international sporting event for participants with intellectual disabilities, organized by the IOC-recognised Special Olympics organization.

