13 May 2023 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s athlete Lamiya Valiyeva has snatched a gold medal at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in the city of Jesolo, Italy.

She claimed the medal by crossing the finish line in 56.75 seconds in the women`s 400m race.

Thus, Valiyeva book a spot for the upcoming World Para Athletics championships 2023 due in Paris, France on July 8-17.

