Azerbaijani athletes enjoy major success at international competitions [PHOTOS]

4 April 2023

Azerbaijani sportsmen continue to enjoy major success at international competitions.

Over the past three months, national sportsmen enriched the country's medal haul with 107 medals.

The list of achievements include 38 gold, 25 silver and 44 bronze medals, brought from large scale international competitions, Azernews reports.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has recently met with Azerbaijani sportsmen and their coaches.

In his speech, the minister stressed that national sportsmen returned home with 70 medals in March.

He expressed his gratitude to sportsmen and their coaches for a worthy representation of the country at international tournaments during March.

Next, Azerbaijani sportsmen were invited to share their thoughts about their latest victories and achievements.

Among them were boxers, acrobats and trampoline gymnasts, judokas, parajudokas, paraathelets, freestyle wrestlers, table tennis players, taekwondo and karate fighters and others.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, head of the sports department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports also participated in the meeting.

