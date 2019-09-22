By Trend

Athletes are comfortable performing in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, US national rhythmic gymnastics senior group coach Margarita Mamzina told Trend.

"We have been to Baku many times at the World Cups, and frankly, it gets better and better every year. The gymnastics hall in Baku is cozy and pleasant. Even during training, it was already clear how much we wanted to perform here. Going out on the mat, the gymnasts have no fear of the arena or of a large audience - everything is organized in such a way so as to make it comfortable here. Lighting, the colors in which the hall is decorated, the people who work here - everything leaves a wonderful impression,” she said.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22. More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz