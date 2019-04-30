By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani team gained three gold medals in the 2019 World Para Powerlifting World Cup organized by the International Paralympic Committee in the city of Eger, Hungary.

118 athletes from 28 countries were competing in the tournament.

In the men’s 107kg+ weight category, Azerbaijani athlete Shamo Aslanov pushed 215kg, same as Khalid Al Najim from Saudi Arabia. However, Aslanov won the gold thanks to his less body weight. Akaki Jintcharadze, Georgia, pocketed bronze (208kg).

European champion Elshan Huseynov was expected to perform well in the up to 107kg weight category, and he met the expectations. He was returning to the stage where he set the then-world record in 2015, pushing 243kg. Although he could not quite manage that amount this time around, he still did enough for gold.

Huseynov lifted 225kg with his second attempt but failed on 233kg with his third. It still accounted for the second-best performance at this weight this season. Ahmed Khamis Albaloushi of UAE took silver with 198kg, while Mohd Shahmil Md Saad of Malaysia raised 191kg for bronze.

Earlier, another Azerbaijani athlete in the men’s lightest class (up to 49kg) Parvin Mammadov was also awarded by golden medal by showing result of 140 kilograms.

Powerlifting is a strength sport that includes three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift, involves lifting weights in three attempts.

In 1992 it was decided that the Paralympics should only feature powerlifting as opposed to weightlifting. The Barcelona Games saw athletes from 25 countries competing for medals. By the 1996 Atlanta Games this number increased to 58, and by 2000, the year when women first competed in Paralympic Powerlifting, the sport was practiced on all five continents.

Today the sport boasts hundreds of athletes from more than 110 countries. At the Rio 2016 Games, 180 athletes competed in 20 medal events.

