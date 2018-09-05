By Naila Huseynli

The Azerbaijani national team won two silvers and one bronze medal in the mas-wrestling competition of the Third World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.

Nargiz Ibrahimova (75 kg) and Rasul Safarov (60 kg) won silver medals at the mas-wrestling competition, Yakutia's national sports. Sultan Agayev (80 kg) claimed the event's bronze medal for Azerbaijan.

The World Nomad Games is the international sports competitions in ethnic sports. The contest was based on the folk games of the nomadic peoples of Eurasia.

The initiator of the Games of nomads was Kyrgyzstan in 2012. In 2014, the First World Games of nomads were held in Kyrgyzstan, and the Second Games - in 2016.

As reported, over 2,000 athletes from 80 countries will participate in the ethnic sport games during the cultural event that runs through September 8.

The main goal of the Games is to preserve and revive the culture of the nomadic peoples of the world, through the strengthening of cultural ties between the participating countries, as well as the preservation and bringing the national sports of the nomadic peoples of the world to the international level.

Next, the Fourth World Nomad Games will be held in Turkey in 2020.

---

