"Azərkosmos" and "Optimal" teams became participants of the Spring Cup of Azfar Business League - ABL Cup 2017/18 mini-football - a corporate tournament among Azerbaijani companies.

The championship is held in the professional fields of the company Azfargroup. The event is organizer by ASEP (Azfar Sport Events & Promotion), Trend Life reported.

One of the main components of the success is the presence of team spirit. "Azərkosmos" and "Optimal" confirmed their participation in the Azfar Business League. We wish the new teams success in the fight for the spring cup.

Spring Cup of Azfar Business League will start on April 7.

Notably, registration for ABL Cup 2017-2018 is underway. The number of places to participate in the Business League is limited.

