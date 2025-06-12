Apple turn iPhone into microphone for karaoke

12 June 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The beta version of tvOS 26 introduces the Apple Music Sing feature, which allows you to use your iPhone as a microphone for karaoke on Apple TV. This is reported by the MacRumors portal, Azernews reports.

According to the journalists, with this new feature, the TV’s built-in audio system amplifies the user's voice, creating a fully-fledged karaoke mode. The solution also supports multiple users, who can create a song queue and send emoji reactions that are displayed on the screen.

Additionally, Apple Music Sing offers song translations into several languages, including English, Chinese, and Spanish, broadening the service's reach to a global audience.

The updated Sing feature requires an iPhone 11 or later model, as well as a third-generation Apple TV 4K.

The beta version of tvOS 26 is already available for developers, and the public beta will be released next month.

The full release of tvOS 26, iOS 26, macOS 13, watchOS 26, and other Apple operating systems is expected in September, following the iPhone 17 launch.

Apple Music Sing is part of Apple’s broader strategy to integrate interactive multimedia experiences across its devices. Using an iPhone as a microphone not only enhances convenience but transforms an ordinary evening with friends into a full-on show with social interaction elements. Plus, the multi-language support broadens its accessibility, making karaoke a truly global experience and positioning Apple Music as a key player in entertainment.