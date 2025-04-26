Yahoo interest in buying Chrome browser

26 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American technology company Yahoo is reportedly ready to purchase Chrome if a U.S. court mandates that Google relinquish control of the browser as part of an ongoing antitrust case, Azernews reports.

"Chrome is arguably the most important strategic player on the internet," Brian Provost, General Manager of Yahoo Search, said in a statement. He valued the Chrome browser at tens of billions of dollars. Provost noted that while Yahoo is developing its own browser, it is also considering the possibility of acquiring an established product like Chrome.

Earlier, OpenAI also expressed interest in acquiring a browser from Google. In the event of a deal, OpenAI plans to implement deeper integration of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, into Chrome to enhance user experience with AI-driven features.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal, urging the court to force Google to divest itself of Chrome and prohibit the company from entering into exclusive contracts with other businesses regarding the use of its search engine in third-party products. The government is seeking to strip Google of its monopoly status, which it argues stifles competition and prevents other companies from capturing a meaningful share of the internet search market.

If Yahoo or OpenAI successfully acquire Chrome, it would signal a massive shift in the competitive landscape of web browsing. Both companies could potentially introduce new features that disrupt Google's dominance, with Yahoo possibly focusing on privacy and AI-powered search, while OpenAI might leverage its AI capabilities to create more interactive, intelligent browsing experiences.