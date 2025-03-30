Uganda's mpox cases reach 4,810, death toll rises to 37

30 March 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

The cumulative number of confirmed mpox cases in Uganda has reached 4,810, with 37 deaths reported since the outbreak was declared in the East African country eight months ago, according to the Ugandan Ministry of Health, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 13 new infections and six deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a national situation report issued here on Saturday.

"No deaths have been reported among healthcare workers," the ministry said, noting a rising trend in cases, with the highest transmission among young adults in urban areas.

"The incidence of mpox cases continues to rise, with a notable peak observed in March 2025. Individuals aged 25-29 are the most affected demographic (group)," the report said. "This suggests a need for targeted awareness and vaccination efforts among young adults, particularly in urban centers."

On Friday, the World Health Organization warned that Uganda has the highest number of community-transmitted mpox cases globally. "The country is experiencing community transmission, and the weekly national case count has been increasing steadily over time," it said.

Ugandan health authorities have intensified surveillance, case management, and public awareness efforts to contain the virus.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It spreads through close contact and presents symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle aches, skin rash, and back pain.