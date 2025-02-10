Public seeks answers on ex-USAID Chief's $23.3M wealth surge
Very interesting facts about Samantha Power, the former head of USAID, have been revealed. So, it is mentioned in the report that ex-USAID Chief Samantha Power's net worth skyrockets from $6.7M TO $30M on a $180K salary.
Samantha Power, Biden's ex-USAID chief, saw her wealth explode while earning just $180K per year.
Currently, questions have arisen about her mysterious wealth: Where did the extra $23.3M come from? And all of this in just 3 years! USAID oversees billions in global funding—was she cashing in?
The public is currently waiting for an answer to this question. It seems that Samantha Power's income could be subject to confiscation.
