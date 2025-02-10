10 February 2025 00:27 (UTC+04:00)

Very interesting facts about Samantha Power, the former head of USAID, have been revealed. So, it is mentioned in the report that ex-USAID Chief Samantha Power's net worth skyrockets from $6.7M TO $30M on a $180K salary.

Currently, questions have arisen about her mysterious wealth: Where did the extra $23.3M come from? And all of this in just 3 years! USAID oversees billions in global funding—was she cashing in?

The public is currently waiting for an answer to this question. It seems that Samantha Power's income could be subject to confiscation.