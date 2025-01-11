Temporary restrictions imposed on several Russian airports

11 January 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

“To ensure the flight safety of civil aircraft, temporary restrictions have been imposed on the landing and takeoff of civil aircraft at Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk airports this morning,” the report said.

The decision aims to ensure the safety of civil aircraft.

Russia's airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk have been temporarily restricted, Azernews reports, citing Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency.

