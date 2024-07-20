Number of block trains sent from China via Middle Corridor disclosed

20 July 2024 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

As many as 105 block trains have been sent from China through the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) since the beginning of 2024, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Over the past 15 years, Azerbaijan has experienced significant growth in railway cargo transportation. To sustain this growth, existing railway lines are being upgraded, and new routes are being constructed.

Notably, in May 2024, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway underwent modernization, increasing its transmission capacity from 1 million tons to 5 million tons.

Additionally, the cargo terminal in Azerbaijan’s Astara district was renovated for the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), with plans to further increase transshipment capacity by the end of 2024. It is planned to increase the transshipment capacity to 1 million tons by the end of 2024.

Overall, more than 9.3 million tons of cargo were transported in the first half of 2024, including approximately 3.9 million tons of transit cargo, including container shipments—a growth of over 8% compared to the previous year.

---

