FATF added Monaco and Venezuela to grey list

28 June 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) has added Monaco and Venezuela to the so-called grey list, Azernews reports.

"At the FATF plenary session in Singapore, it was decided to add Monaco and Venezuela to the list of countries subject to enhanced monitoring (the so-called gray list)," the message says.

In addition, FATF congratulated Jamaica and Turkiye on the achievements in the implementation of the action plan to eliminate shortcomings in the fight against money laundering.

"These two countries will no longer be subject to enhanced monitoring by the FATF," the communique says.

---

