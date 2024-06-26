China calls for respect of all countries' sovereignty in cyberspace

26 June 2024 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

China has called for respecting the sovereignty of all countries in cyberspace and urges joint efforts to prevent the abuse of digital technologies, Azernews reports citing Chinese media.

"Digital technologies are a double-edged sword that not only creates a dynamic digital world for us but also brings endless risks and challenges. We must respect the sovereignty of all countries in cyberspace, strengthen strategic mutual trust, reinforce the concept of common security, jointly prevent the abuse of digital technologies, jointly combat cybercrime, and jointly promote the creation of a peaceful, open, secure, and cooperative cyberspace based on law and rules," Deputy Head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, Wang Xun, said.

