Georgian arm wrestler ‘Hulk’ defeats legendary Canadian rival for second time

21 April 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian arm wrestler Levan Saginashvili, also known as Georgian Hulk, on Saturday defeated Canadian arm wrestling legend Devon Larratt in a rematch at the East vs West 12 event, hosted in Turkiye’s major city Istanbul, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The two legendary arm wrestlers faced each other for the second time, with Saginashvili, a seven-time World and six-time European Champion, easily defeating Larratt by 4:0 and claiming the heavyweight championship belt from his Canadian rival.

In addition to the Georgian Hulk’s victory, two other Georgians Irakli Zirakashvili and Davit Samushia became the champions in the East vs West tournament in their respective weight categories.

---

