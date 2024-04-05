Smell of money: France's Petel mediates Armenian provocation in Jerusalem

5 April 2024 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The main priority for Armenia is to implement new projects related to provocation. The main supporter of this project is obviously France.

Given the recent incident in Israel last day, it seems that the head of the France-Armenia friendship group of the French National Assembly, Anne-Laurence Petel, has been infected by the pro-Armenian sentiment and caused a stir on social media. It goes without saying that Petel is trying to be more Armenian than the Armenians themselves and gives her support to the Armenian lobbies with all her might, who want to shield radical Armenians in connection with the events in the “Cow Garden” quarter in Jerusalem.

“The Armenians of Jerusalem are regularly attacked by extremists and are now being forced out by Israeli police.

Armenians should be able to live peacefully in Israel!” Madame Petel said loudly.

Obviously, the Frenchwoman is provoking a conflict between Armenia and Israel, trying to show how “evil Jews” infringe on “poor Armenians.”

In fact, the reason for the incident in the Cow Garden quarter is quite banal. Exaggerating such incidents, which are local in nature and not of international importance, is nothing more than creating agitation. Armenians are trying to present the usual story around a commercial real estate transaction as a “seizure of property,” which is a complete lie.

In a word, they sold the land, received the money, but now they don’t want to give it back. Moreover, now the “disadvantaged” Armenians are ringing all the bells and yelling at the whole world that the Israelis are not depriving them of their land.

And the Frenchwoman Petel is always on hand. I’m ready to seize anyone's collar to earn back what I’ve to get. As they say in this case, money has no smell...

It was noted that the Armenians cordoned off this territory and did not allow Jews there.

Israeli police detained several Armenians.

---

