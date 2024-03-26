Over 1.6M competitors applied to technology contests at Türkiye's TEKNOFEST

26 March 2024 22:07 (UTC+04:00)

Over 1.6 million competitors have applied to take part in technology contests at TEKNOFEST, Türkiye’s premier aerospace and technology FESTIVAL, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"We continue to break records. This year at TEKNOFEST 2024, 1,630,000 competitors will compete to produce the technologies of the future," TEKNOFEST said on X.

The 10th edition of TEKNOFEST will be held in the southern province of Adana this year.

It aims to increase the interest of young people in producing and developing national technology and supporting the projects of thousands of young people working in these fields.

TEKNOFEST, which has hosted approximately 10 million visitors since its first year, has held nine festivals in six years.

The date of the festival will be announced in the coming days.

