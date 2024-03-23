US initial jobless claims fall by 2,000

23 March 2024 22:01 (UTC+04:00)

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims fell by 2,000 last week to 210,000, Azernews reports.

The figure came in lower than market estimates of 212,000.

The previous week's reading was revised up by 3,000 from 209,000 to 212,000.

The four-week moving average was 211,250, an increase of 2,500 from the previous week's revised average.

The US economy added 275,000 jobs in February, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.9% from 3.7% in January.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz