North Korean leader calls for increased military exercises

8 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for the intensification of practical military exercises during a visit to the main base of the Korean People's Army, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

On March 6, Kim Jong-un visited a large operational training base of the Korean People's Army in the western part of the country, where he inspected the training base and monitored the practical maneuvers of military units.

He was welcomed by North Korean Defense Minister Kang Song Nam and Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army Lee Yong Gil.

"In order to overcome the constant threat of superior enemy forces, consistently prevent the slightest attempts to start a war, and accurately perform important tasks during emergencies, our army must impose the strictest requirements on itself. To increase practical training to quickly increase combat readiness to ensure full readiness for war under changes and its modern forms," Kim Jong-un was quoted as saying by the agency.

The North Korean leader's statement coincides with when South Korea and the United States are conducting major joint military exercises called "Freedom Shield", which will last 11 days.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz