Wine shop to open in Saudi Arabia for diplomats

26 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

After a 70-year hiatus, the first alcohol store will open in Saudi Arabia. But these drinks will be sold only to diplomats of foreign countries, Azernews reports, citing foreign mass media.

This decision was made to prevent the illegal sale of alcoholic beverages in Saudi Arabia. The world's media also draw attention to the fact that under the leadership of the Crown Prince of the Kingdom, Mohammed bin Salman, in recent years, Saudi Arabia has been guided by Sharia law within the framework of the 2030 vision.

The ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages and the punishment of drunken people in the Kingdom was introduced 70 years ago – in 1952. At that time, a tragic incident occurred at a drinking party between one of the princes and a British diplomat.

In most Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, there are strict restrictions on the sale of alcoholic beverages. Only persons over the age of 21 can buy and drink these drinks in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

---

