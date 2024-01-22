Nissan X-Trail off-roader built for tough rescue ops in Italian Alps [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

22 January 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nissan has just revealed a specialized version of its X-Trail model, tailored for mountain rescue operations, that would mean the difference between life and death in inclement weather conditions, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets. The robust Nissan X-Trail Mountain Rescue vehicle is equipped with the innovative e-4ORCE all-wheel drive powertrain, marking a significant step forward in the brand’s commitment to versatile and capable off-road vehicles.

The twin motor e-4ORCE system powering the heart of this X-Trail Mountain Rescue vehicle enhances the rig’s performance on challenging terrains, with exceptional grip management. The traction in just 1/10,000th of a second (1000 times faster than traditional systems), ensures optimal power delivery to each wheel, promoting stability and control, essential attributes for speedy mountain rescue missions. The system’s seamless integration into the X-Trail platform demonstrates the Japanese automotive giant’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of treading inhospitable terrain.

The mountain-ready X-Trail will understandably catch the attention of automotive enthusiasts during its debut at the Italian ski resort of Cervinia. The vehicle’s robust design and purpose-built features make it an ideal choice for navigating the demanding landscapes associated with mountain rescue scenarios. The X-Trail Mountain Rescue vehicle is not just a visual spectacle; it boasts practical elements designed to aid rescue teams. The addition of tracks, replacing traditional wheels, enables the X-Trail to conquer snow-covered terrain with ease. This modification ensures the vehicle remains surefooted in challenging conditions. Loaded with additional gear including a stretcher, removing the rear seat, also ensures medical personnel can be on site for emergency care. The vehicle also comes with a siren, flashing light bar, powerful roof and hood lights, wider fenders, an enhanced front bumper with a winch and reinforced towing hooks. The footboards and a raised ride height make sure there is easy access in and out of the vehicle.

Nissan’s strategic collaboration with mountain rescue services underscores its commitment to leveraging its automotive expertise for the greater good. By tailoring the X-Trail to meet the specific needs of rescue teams, Nissan showcases its ability to adapt and innovate within the automotive landscape. The X-Trail Mountain Rescue vehicle’s unveiling will generate excitement among outdoor enthusiasts and those in search of reliable off-road solutions.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Nissan’s foray into specialized off-road applications reflects a broader trend of manufacturers catering to niche markets. The X-Trail Mountain Rescue vehicle not only serves as a testament to the brand’s engineering prowess but also highlights the brand’s commitment to addressing the unique needs of diverse user groups.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz