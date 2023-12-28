IFFHS unveils best young footballer of 2023

28 December 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named the best young player of 2023, Azernews reports, citing the official IFFHS website.

According to IFFHS, Jude Bellingham, who moved from the German club Borussia Dortmund to the Spanish Real Madrid at the beginning of the season, is the best player.

The 20-year-old midfielder surpassed all his rivals, scoring 276 points. Jamal Musiala from Germany's Bayern Munich was second (120) in the ranking, and Gavi from Spain's Barcelona was third (82).

