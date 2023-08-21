Woman, 20, drowns in Lake Garda trying to save brother, 14

21 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

A 20-year-old woman from Verona, Anna Lorenzi, drowned in Lake Garda Saturday while trying to bring her 14-year-old brother to safety, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The episode took place in the locality of Corno, in Garda.

Anna, her 14-year-old brother and 17-year-old sister were swept away by the current some 30 metres from the shore from which their father was watching them.

The brother began to gasp from the fatigue of the swim, Anna sprinted to his rescue but her strength failed her and she disappeared under the waves.

Two boys jumped in and brought the brother back to safety.

Anna's body was fished out shortly afterwards; she had ended up in a hollow in the seabed at a depth of six metres.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz