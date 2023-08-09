To date, 101.86 km of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border demarcated

9 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

From May 2021 to the present day, 101.86 km of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border line has been demarcated, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

“Since the beginning of this year, 7 meetings of the parties have been held (including the meeting, which is now being held in Dushanbe until August 10) at the level of working groups,” the Cabinet noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz