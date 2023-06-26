China says dialogue 'effective way' to unfreeze Iran nuclear deal

26 June 2023 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

Signaling its support to "indirect talks" between Iran and the US over the 2015 nuclear deal, China on Monday said the “effective way” to resolve the issue was to hold dialogue, Azernews reports.

“It is an effective way to resolve the issue to resume the full and effective implementation of the comprehensive plan (JCPOA) through dialogue and negotiation,” said Mao Ning, spokeswoman of China’s Foreign Ministry.

Mao said the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, was “a significant achievement of multilateral diplomacy.”

The US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018, after which Iran gradually ramped up its nuclear enrichment activities, higher than the limit stipulated in the deal.

Talks to revive the landmark deal remain stalled since last year, but Tehran and Washington are said to have quietly resumed indirect talks.

The efforts to salvage the agreement got fresh impetus after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this month said a deal on Iran’s nuclear program was possible if the country’s nuclear industry infrastructure remained untouched.

“China has maintained close contact with all relevant parties and urged them to step up diplomatic efforts to bring the comprehensive plan back on the right track soon, safeguard the international nuclear non-proliferation system, and promote peace and stability in the Middle East,” Mao said in Beijing.

