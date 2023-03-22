Turkiye urges Iraq to recognize PKK as terrorist group - Erdogan

22 March 2023 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the Iraqi people to recognize the PKK as a terrorist organization, as he welcomed Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Ankara on Tuesday, Azernews reports citing Daily Sabah.

Noting that terrorist groups PKK, Daesh and the Gulenist Terror Group (FETÖ) pose a threat to Turkiye and Iraq's security, President Erdoğan said the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to fighting all forms of terrorism.

"Our expectation from our Iraqi brothers and sisters is to recognize the PKK as a terrorist organization and clear their lands of this bloody terrorist group," he said.

Erdogan also said Turkiye would increase the water outflow from the Tigris River for a month to help alleviate Iraq's water shortage.

In response, al-Sudani thanked Erdoğan on behalf of the Iraqi government and the people for official instructions to solve water woes in the country.

He said Iraq has conveyed to Turkiye its "desire to enhance relations in all fields."

On the fight against terrorism, he stressed that Iraq will not allow any terror group to use its territory for attacks on Turkiye.

Security concerns can be overcome with enhanced intelligence sharing, al-Sudani added.

---

