India sees US as key strategic partner on bilateral, regional and global issues

3 September 2022 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

India reiterated that it will continue to engage with the United States on key issues such as energy security, curbing terror financing and aspects related to G20 as these were the shared priorities between the two democracies.

Reiterating the key points discussed by the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, on his visit to India last week, Bagchi said that energy security, global food shortages, terror financing and G20 related issues were the shared priorities between the two nations as he described the US as an important strategic partner.

During a regular media briefing Bagchi said, “US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo was in India last week for discussions on wide range of subjects. Reiterating on that, including our G20 priorities, climate finance, terror financing, energy security, energy trade and issues related to IMF…..I think these discussions are part of our ongoing engagement with the US which is strategic partner on bilateral, regional and global issues. We will continue to engage with US on these issues,” Arindam Bagchi said.

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adeyemo was on a visit to India to discuss shared priorities.

In Mumbai on August 24, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo visited IIT Bombay where he met students and entrepreneurs at the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship startup incubator and delivered remarks on the US-India economic relationship.

In his speech, he emphasized the mutual benefits to both countries of deepening economic ties.Following his events in Mumbai, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo also travelled to New Delhi ahead on August 26 for meetings with government counterparts.

Adeyemo met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 as well as exchanged views on global economic issues. Notably, India will assume the presidency of G20 in September 2023.

---

