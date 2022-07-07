Export of Kazakh oil through CPC is carried out in regular mode - ministry

7 July 2022 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported that the export of Kazakh oil through the pipeline system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is carried out in a regular mode, Trend reports referring to Kazakh media outlets.

Previously, by a decision of the Primorsky District Court of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar territory of the Russian Federation, the operation of the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) was suspended for 30 days.

According to the press service, this decision was made in view of the inspection of the technical condition of hazardous production facilities of CPC by the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Transport (Rostransnadzor). As a result, several documentary violations were identified under the oil spill response plan.

