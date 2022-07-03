UN Secretary-General urges to maintain stability in Libya

3 July 2022 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on all actors in Libya to avoid violence and refrain from any steps that can undermine stability in the country, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Secretary-General is following with concern the demonstrations that were held in several cities in Libya, including Tripoli, Tobruk and Benghazi, on July 1," the spokesman said. "Recognizing the right to demonstrate peacefully, he calls on all protestors to avoid acts of violence and on the security forces to exercise utmost restraint," Dujarric noted.

"The Secretary-General calls on all actors to refrain from any actions that could undermine stability. The Secretary-General urges Libyan actors to come together to overcome the continued political deadlock, which is deepening divisions and negatively impacting the country’s economy," he added.

