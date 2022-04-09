By Trend

The European Union imposed restrictive measures against 217 businessmen, politicians, journalists of Russia as part of the fifth package of sanctions due to the "military operation" in Ukraine, according to the Official Journal of the EU, which published the relevant regulations, Trend reports referring to TASS.

Among them, as emphasized by the EU, "high-ranking Kremlin officials, businessmen - Moshe Kantor, Boris Rotenberg and Oleg Deripaska, other prominent businessmen working in key sectors of the economy such as energy, finance, media, defense and military industries, as well as supporters of disinformation , manipulation of information, systematic dissemination of false information by the Kremlin about the situation in Ukraine".

