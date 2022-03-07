By Trend

Netflix Inc has suspended its service in Russia, a company spokesperson said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Earlier this week, Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," the Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix had earlier said it had no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would require it to distribute state-backed channels.

--