By Vugar Khalilov

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey and Qatar consider running the Kabul Airport jointly, Yeni Shafak has reported.

Erdogan made the remarks in an interview with journalists after his visit to Qatar visit.

Turkish and Qatari companies have been involved in the project and relevant negotiations will be conducted with the Taliban as well, he said.

“By meeting each other, these companies will also meet the Taliban and discuss this issue with our friends,” Erdogan underlined.

The Turkish president recalled that the 7th meeting of the High Strategic Committee in Doha with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim and emphasized that the delegations of the two countries had extremely fruitful meetings.

"We have signed 15 agreements that will further strengthen our cooperation in different areas," Erdogan said.

Following the signing of the agreements, Erdogan visited the Turkish-Qatar Joint Forces Command in Doha and had the opportunity to address the servicemen.

Speaking about Turkish-Israeli relations, Erdogan stressed that Turkey always supports peace in the region.

He underlined that Israel needs to be more sensitive to its Palestinian policy, as well as to Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque issues in the region.

Turkey will determine its policy in line with Israel’s attitude to these issues, Erdogan said.

“The Israeli side already knows what we are sensitive about. We also know Israel's sensitivities. Therefore, we solve the problem based on these sensitivities,” he added.

Commenting on the new economic policy, Erdogan strongly criticized the high-interest rates.

“With a low-interest rate policy, we will reduce the exchange rates and inflation. I definitely believe that a high-interest rate is a concept that makes the rich richer and the poor poorer. We can never support this,” he stressed.

He added that the government wants to increase employment, production and export by encouraging low-interest investment.

Erdogan said that along with the objective problems such as the growth in global commodity prices, stockpiling is one of the main reasons for the price rise seen in the products.

He stressed that the government will take serious measures against the profiteers immediately after the budget discussions and a relevant legal amendment will be made.

Erdogan also called on citizens to invest and take advantage of the opportunities created within the scope of the new economic policy.

Commenting on the constitutional changes to the electoral threshold, Erdogan said that joint work is being carried out within the Republican Union in this context and hopefully, the process will yield fairer results.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz